Dr. Adam Graver, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Graver, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC615 Lilly Rd NE Ste 100, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 491-4211Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
He immediately made me comfortable with my questions. No judgements He gave me options and let me choose the right answer for me.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Graver has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graver has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Graver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.