Dr. Adam Griesemer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Griesemer, MD
Dr. Adam Griesemer, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Griesemer's Office Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-5077
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-7771
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
About Dr. Adam Griesemer, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184883589
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
