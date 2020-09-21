Dr. Adam Grumke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grumke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Grumke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Grumke, MD
Dr. Adam Grumke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine.
Dr. Grumke works at
Dr. Grumke's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Pediatrics LLC3171 NE Carnegie Dr Ste A, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 525-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grumke?
We transferred from another clinic. Dr Grumke was very helpful and patient and informative.
About Dr. Adam Grumke, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1073975561
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Mercy Hospital
- University of Missouri School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grumke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grumke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grumke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grumke works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grumke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grumke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grumke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grumke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.