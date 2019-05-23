Dr. Guyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adam Guyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Guyer, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Salem, VA.

Locations
LewisGale Medical Center - Emergency Department1900 Electric Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 776-4000
Radiology Associates of Roanoke PC4504 Starkey Rd Ste 200, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 776-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible Doctor. Has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Adam Guyer, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1053609149
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions

