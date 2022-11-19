Overview

Dr. Adam Hafemeister, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Hafemeister works at Austin Gastroenterology in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX and Dripping Springs, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.