Dr. Adam Hafemeister, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Hafemeister, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Gastroenterology4310 James Casey St Ste 4A, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 448-4588
Austin Gastroenterology1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 260, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 504-0057
Austin Gastroenterology PA170 Benney Ln Ste 201, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Directions (512) 448-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My previous gastroenterologist didn’t do much in terms of follow up. I would get results from my GP. Dr. Haefmeister is much more involved and had me come in for a follow up. I’m much more informed now and feel I’m in good hands going forward. He’s easy to talk to and listens. I did not feel rushed. I’m glad I took the chance to change doctors when I found a closer location to where I live.
About Dr. Adam Hafemeister, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1225268261
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hafemeister has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hafemeister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hafemeister has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafemeister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafemeister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafemeister.
