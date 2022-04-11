See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Adam Hamawy, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (88)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Hamawy, MD

Dr. Adam Hamawy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers University - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Hamawy works at The Juventus Clinic in New York, NY with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamawy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office of Integrated Medicine
    635 Madison Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 960-3808
  2. 2
    Princeton Plastic Surgeons, PC, Princeton, NJ
    106 STANHOPE ST, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 301-0760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 11, 2022
    I’m two months removed from breast lift surgery with Dr. Hamawy, and I couldn’t be happier with the results. My breasts are higher, firmer and fuller than they have been in years, and the scarring is almost unnoticeable. I’m so glad I found him for this procedure.
    Marin F — Apr 11, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Hamawy, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1205015617
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • The New York Hospital-Cornell University
    • Rutgers University - New Jersey Medical School
    • Rutgers University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Hamawy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamawy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamawy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamawy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

