Dr. Adam Hamawy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers University - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hamawy works at The Juventus Clinic in New York, NY with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.