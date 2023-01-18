Dr. Adam Harder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Harder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Harder, MD
Dr. Adam Harder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Harder works at
Dr. Harder's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedics Northeast LLC575 Turnpike St Ste 11, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 794-1746
-
2
Orthopaedics Northeast PC29 Stiles Rd Ste 102, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 898-2220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harder?
Personal, caring, attentive
About Dr. Adam Harder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1891847497
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harder works at
Dr. Harder has seen patients for Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harder speaks Korean and Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Harder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.