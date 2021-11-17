Overview

Dr. Adam Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Digestive Health Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.