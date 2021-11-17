Dr. Adam Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mesa Anesthesia Services Pllc8573 E Princess Dr Ste 215, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 563-5757
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Dr. Harris is an amazing, caring doctor. He is incredibly knowledgeable about GI conditions, willing to work together with other doctors (PCP, OB) to give you the best care. His appointments are always thorough and comfortable- he never rushes. I’ve seen him for years and he kept me healthy through both of my pregnancies- called to check on me regularly and even came to the hospital to check on me & baby after delivery. Can’t say enough wonderful things about this man. Do yourself a favor and see Dr. Harris for any GI concerns you have. He is a once in a lifetime provider!
About Dr. Adam Harris, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1114119187
Education & Certifications
- Ny Presby Columbia Med Ctr
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.