Dr. Adam Hershkin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Hershkin, DMD
Overview
Dr. Adam Hershkin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hershkin works at
Locations
-
1
New York Oral & Facial Surgery18 E 48th St Rm 1502, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 355-8500Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hershkin?
Dr was very friendly and took the time to listen to me.
About Dr. Adam Hershkin, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1396708525
Education & Certifications
- St. Lukeâ€™s â€“ Roosevelt Hospital in Manhattan
- Medical College Of Virginia Hospital In Richmond
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hershkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hershkin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hershkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hershkin works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.