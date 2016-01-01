See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Dayton, OH
Dr. Adam Hiett, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adam Hiett, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Hiett works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH, Middletown, OH, Mason, OH and Piqua, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Miami Valley Hospital
    1 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Perinatal Partners at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 430, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Perinatal Partners at Atrium Medical Center
    200 Medical Center Dr Ste 180, Middletown, OH 45005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Perinatal Partners in Mason
    7450 S Mason Montgomery Rd Unit 201, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    Perinatal Partners in Piqua
    101 Looney Rd Ste B, Piqua, OH 45356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes

Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    About Dr. Adam Hiett, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376652636
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital
    • University Of Ky Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Hiett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hiett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hiett has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hiett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

