Dr. Adam Holleran, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Holleran, MD
Dr. Adam Holleran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Holleran works at
Dr. Holleran's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente El Cajon Medical Offices250 Travelodge Dr, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (833) 574-2273
Novellus Research Sites Inc11190 Warner Ave Ste 300, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 241-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My pain began 1 1/2 year ago after slipping from shower. Shooting pain started from my right hip and began spreading to the right hip as well. Finally went to see Dr. Holleran and I was diagnosed with trochanteric bursitis and a bit of avascular necrosis. Doctor told me I am too young to replace my hip joint and recommanded cortisone shot. I had a shots in my both hips and thanks to Dr. Holleran that now I am able to climb stairs and walking nomal without limping. I highly recommend Dr. Holleran
About Dr. Adam Holleran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1568627602
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holleran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holleran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holleran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Holleran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holleran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holleran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holleran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.