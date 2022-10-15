Overview of Dr. Adam Horvit, MD

Dr. Adam Horvit, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Horvit works at Central Texas Neurology Consultants in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.