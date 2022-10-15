See All Neurologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Adam Horvit, MD

Neurology
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Horvit, MD

Dr. Adam Horvit, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Horvit works at Central Texas Neurology Consultants in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Horvit's Office Locations

    Central Texas Neurology Consultants
    16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Essential Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Essential Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 15, 2022
    The office was great and accommodating. Dr Horvit thororoughly explained the test and what to expect.
    — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Horvit, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1578590105
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Horvit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horvit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horvit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horvit works at Central Texas Neurology Consultants in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Horvit’s profile.

    Dr. Horvit has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horvit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horvit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horvit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

