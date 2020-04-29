Dr. Howe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam Howe, MD
Dr. Adam Howe, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Urological Institute of Neny23 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
Schenectady Urological Associates PC2200 Rosa Rd, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 374-3341
- 3 25 Hackett Blvd Ste 193A, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5176
- 4 1783 Route 9 Ste 203AMC, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 262-3341
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am not sure why the negative review above, Dr. Howe was excellent. He spent time talking to us about our daughter's condition and he gave them impression that he really cares. He is also a busy doctor and I heard he does a lot for the hospital and the other doctors. He has been responsive in getting back to us and has helped our daughter resolve her condition! High recommendation.
- Pediatric Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1083939284
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
