Overview of Dr. Adam Hsu, MD

Dr. Adam Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DE PAUL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Hsu works at Roger L. Wu O.d. in City of Industry, CA with other offices in San Gabriel, CA and Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.