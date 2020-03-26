Overview

Dr. Adam Hy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rowland Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Hy works at Office in Rowland Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.