Overview of Dr. Adam Saltzman, MD

Dr. Adam Saltzman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Saltzman works at Southcoast Health Elecrophysiology in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.