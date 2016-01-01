Dr. Adam Saltzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Saltzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Saltzman, MD
Dr. Adam Saltzman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Saltzman's Office Locations
SPG - Southcoast Cardiac Arrhythmia Services363 Highland Ave, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-7328
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Saltzman, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Saltzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltzman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltzman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saltzman speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzman.
