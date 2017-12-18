See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD

Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Jacobs works at OB/GYN Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    OB/GYN Associates
    1176 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Syphilis Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Syphilis Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?

    Dec 18, 2017
    I had to see the doctor during a very difficult time, and he was to preform surgery on me. His approach, the wonderful and positive attitude, level of knowledge and professionalism was second to none. At his office he made me feel comfortable and helped me go through a difficult procedure with ease and actually put a smile on my face. In surgery he was a pro before and after, & he made me feel comfortable without any pity, and the same with my family - he called my husbands minutes after surgery
    Brooklyn, NY — Dec 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jacobs to family and friends

    Dr. Jacobs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jacobs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD.

    About Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1902829047
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs works at OB/GYN Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.