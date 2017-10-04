Dr. Adam Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Jacobson, MD
Dr. Adam Jacobson, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations
Nyu Langone Hospitals160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5329
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, great professional, demonstrates huge experience and medical knowledge. Special human sensitivity for patient´s wellbeing, Kind and supportive with patients and caregivers. Personally leads the health condition case of his patients. Definitely, I highly recommend Dr Jacobson. Absolutely fortunate to have met Dr Jacobson in the middle of the uncertainty of this disease (thyroid Ca). Thank you!
About Dr. Adam Jacobson, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1265545792
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Syracuse University Med Ctr
- Otolaryngology
