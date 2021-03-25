Overview of Dr. Adam Kaiser, MD

Dr. Adam Kaiser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Regional Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Kaiser works at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Van Wert, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.