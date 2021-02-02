Overview of Dr. Adam Kanter, MD

Dr. Adam Kanter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Kane, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Kanter works at Upmc Specialty Care Wexford Imaging in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.