Dr. Adam Kanter, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Kanter, MD
Dr. Adam Kanter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Kane, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Kanter works at
Dr. Kanter's Office Locations
Upmc Specialty Care Wexford Imaging12680 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 864-3420
Tri-state Nerolosurgical Associates-upmc200 Lothrop St Ste A-402, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-3685
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Kane
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
11 years ago, Dr Kanter saved my life and kept me from a life in a wheelchair.
About Dr. Adam Kanter, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1770791709
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanter accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kanter has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.