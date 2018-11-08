See All Urologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Adam Kaplan, MD

Urology
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Santa Rosa, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Kaplan, MD

Dr. Adam Kaplan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Medical Center

Dr. Kaplan works at St. Joseph Health Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Sonoma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph Health Medical Group
    1701 4th St Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 525-4051
  2. 2
    Dmk LLC
    462 W Napa St, Sonoma, CA 95476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 525-4051
  3. 3
    Doyle Park Family Medicine
    510 Doyle Park Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 303-8323

  • Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
  • Sonoma Valley Hospital
  • Sutter Lakeside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Abscess
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Pelvic Abscess
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2018
    Dr. Kaplan performed a Robotic Assisted Simple Prostatectomy for my very enlarged prostate. I could not be happier with the results! He eased my fears and concerns going in, he has a very easy, approachable manner. He instilled great confidence and explained everything to me in a way that made it a true partnership. If you are in need of a Urologist you can stop looking. See Dr. Kaplan, I heard great things going in, and they were all true. He made me a new man, job well done! Thank you!
    Richard Claypole in Rohnert Park, CA — Nov 08, 2018
    About Dr. Adam Kaplan, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306078050
    • Duke University Medical Center
    • University Of California, Irvine, Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • Cornell University
    • Urology
