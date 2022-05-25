Dr. Adam Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Katz, MD
Dr. Adam Katz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Center For Advanced Eye Care3500 US Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-1404
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Katz was kind and thorough and put me at ease. I will def see him again next year for my annual exam
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Nyu Hospitals Center|St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
