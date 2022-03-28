Dr. Adam Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Kaufman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
Main Line Gastroenterology2050 W Chester Pike Fl 3, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions (610) 449-1525
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-7360
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
After moving to the area during the pandemic I was referred to Dr. Kaufman by my previous GI specialist. Dr. Kaufman has proven to be an excellent choice for my care. He is knowledgeable, attentive, and provides a clear answer to any questions I have as well as a detailed plan for continued care. He is aware of new innovations in his field of practice.
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
