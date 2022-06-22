Overview of Dr. Adam Kaufman, MD

Dr. Adam Kaufman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Mission Hospital.



Dr. Kaufman works at Mma Orthopedic Trauma in Asheville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.