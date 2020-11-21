Dr. Keefer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Keefer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Keefer, MD
Dr. Adam Keefer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Grand Strand Medical Center, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Keefer works at
Dr. Keefer's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Vascular & Vein Center4835 Highway 17 Ste B, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 577-4551
-
2
Coastal Surgical Vascular and Vein Specialist1327 Ashley River Rd Ste B, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 577-4551
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would not hesitate to refer Dr. Keefer to family & friends. He is a dedicated , knowledgeable & thoughtful physician. He & staff provided a pleasant experience.
About Dr. Adam Keefer, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1396855060
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
