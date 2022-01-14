Overview of Dr. Adam Kennedy, MD

Dr. Adam Kennedy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Lsu and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at Acadiana Orthopedic Center at Lafayette General in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.