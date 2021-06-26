Dr. Adam Keslonsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keslonsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Keslonsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (631) 425-2244Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-800, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently met with Dr. Keslonsky for a sore swollen toe. He listened to my concerns, took X-rays, evaluated & diagnosed my condition. He then offered me options of treatment. I chose an injection method of treatment, and, exactly as he said, my condition was relieved within 48 hrs. Please with my initial visit with him.
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Dr. Keslonsky has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keslonsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
