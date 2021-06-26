Overview of Dr. Adam Keslonsky, DPM

Dr. Adam Keslonsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Keslonsky works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.