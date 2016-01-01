Dr. Adam Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
MNGI Digestive Health1185 Town Centre Dr Ste 200, Eagan, MN 55123 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Kim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1952587099
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
