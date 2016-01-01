Overview

Dr. Adam Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at MNGI Digestive Health in Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.