Dr. Adam Kinal, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Kinal, MD

Dr. Adam Kinal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.

Dr. Kinal works at Adam Kinal MD Cosmetic Surgeon in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kinal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adam Kinal MD Cosmetic Surgeon
    422 S Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 851-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 22, 2022
    My experience with Dr Kinal was excellent! He far exceeded my expectations, his bedside manner is top tier. My entire experience with him and the staff was so good, last year I had surgery in Miami and it was nothing like Dr Kinal, I felt important at his office I wasn't just a number. From pre op to post op I'm completely satisfied and I highly recommend him.
    Cheryl R. — May 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adam Kinal, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700180247
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Kinal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinal works at Adam Kinal MD Cosmetic Surgeon in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kinal’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

