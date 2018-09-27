Dr. Adam Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Klein, MD
Dr. Adam Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny University Hospital
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4830Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fondren Orthopedic Group1631 North Loop W Ste 200, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 864-9129
Healthworks Rehab and Fitness6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 598-4830
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
nothing short of amazing! Very nice to be around he and his team. Very caring Dr.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Allegheny University Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Fdn
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.