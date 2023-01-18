See All Podiatrists in Valley Stream, NY
Dr. Adam Klein, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (53)
Map Pin Small Valley Stream, NY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Klein, DPM

Dr. Adam Klein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Klein works at South Nassau Foot Care in Valley Stream, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY and Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klein's Office Locations

    Valley Stream Office
    30 E Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 791-5804
    Rockville Medical
    178 Sunrise Hwy, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-5765
    Dr. Adam Klein, DPM, PC
    50 Hempstead Ave Ste E, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 593-1941
    Monday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr Klein is a great listener which is a trait I truly appreciate especially in a physician. His diagnosis is always on point and I like the fact that I can schedule an appointment within a reasonable time period. I highly recommend Dr Klein to anyone seeking a great podiatrist!
    Margaret Giarrusso — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Adam Klein, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1679568893
    Education & Certifications

    • VA New York Harbor Healthcare System
    • V A New York Harbor Healthcare System Brooklyn Campus
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Klein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klein has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

