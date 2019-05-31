Dr. Adam Klugman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klugman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Klugman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Klugman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Duly Health and Care100 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Gastroenterology40 S Clay St Bldg 130, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 717-2600
Duly Health and Care3825 Highland Ave Ste 204, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 717-2600
Gastroenterology4575 Weaver Pkwy Ste 200, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 717-2600
Duly Health and Care2 Transam Plaza Dr, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Profession and personal!
About Dr. Adam Klugman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med College
- Rush Presby St Lukes Mc
- Rush Presby St Lukes Mc
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Klugman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klugman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klugman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klugman has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klugman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Klugman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klugman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klugman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klugman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.