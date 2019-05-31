Overview

Dr. Adam Klugman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Klugman works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL, Downers Grove, IL, Warrenville, IL and Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.