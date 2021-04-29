Dr. Koelsch accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam Koelsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Koelsch, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.
Locations
Adam R Koelsch MD PC10304 N Hayden Rd Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 767-1190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would absolutely strongly recommend Dr. Koelsch for you psychiatric needs. He is patient and kind, considerate and really listens. I have been working with him for almost 15 years and we have been though so much and he is always so supportive. We work on my treatment plan together and his suggestions have always been beneficial to my well being. I truly believe I am blessed to have the greatest psychiatrist in the world!
About Dr. Adam Koelsch, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
