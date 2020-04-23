See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Adam Kolker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Adam Kolker, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (20)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Kolker, MD

Dr. Adam Kolker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kolker works at Adam R Kolker MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kolker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adam R Kolker MD
    710 Park Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 744-6500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kolker?

    Apr 23, 2020
    I finally decided to have my eyes done, and it was one of the best decisions I have ever made! I am in my late 40s, and my eyes started to look tired, droopy, crepey, and just old! I found myself starting to wear eyeglasses and sunglasses all the time to hide my eyes. Then finally, a friend shared with me that she had a procedure with this incredible doctor, Dr. Adam Kolker, and suggested I make an appointment. As soon as I met him, I knew I was in the right hands. Dr. Kolker is approachable and straightforward and was very patient with me and all my neurotic questions. I loved his natural, less is more approach. Dr. Kolker and his incredible staff were unbelievably supportive throughout the entire process! The procedure itself was a breeze, and the recovery was so easy! I felt no pain! I was a little bruised for a couple of weeks, and that is it! My results are so natural. No one knows that I had anything done, except I hear a lot that I look great and relaxed!
    — Apr 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Kolker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adam Kolker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kolker to family and friends

    Dr. Kolker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kolker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adam Kolker, MD.

    About Dr. Adam Kolker, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588683528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Hospital &amp; Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Kolker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adam Kolker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.