See All Vascular Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Adam Korayem, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Adam Korayem, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Adam Korayem, MD

Dr. Adam Korayem, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Korayem works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Korayem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Morningside
    440 W 114th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai West
    425 W 59th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Spider Veins
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Korayem?

    Apr 04, 2020
    Dr Korayem is the most caring doctor I ever met. His pre and post op manners are outstanding . He literally saved my Dad’s life and our entire family will be forever grateful.
    — Apr 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Korayem, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adam Korayem, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Korayem to family and friends

    Dr. Korayem's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Korayem

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adam Korayem, MD.

    About Dr. Adam Korayem, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1962896019
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Korayem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korayem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korayem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korayem works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Korayem’s profile.

    Dr. Korayem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korayem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korayem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korayem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.