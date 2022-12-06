Overview

Dr. Adam Korzenko, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Korzenko works at Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Shaving of Skin Lesion and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.