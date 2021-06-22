Overview of Dr. Adam Kotowski, MD

Dr. Adam Kotowski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.