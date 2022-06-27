Dr. Adam Kramer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Kramer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Kramer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Health Sciences|University of Osteopathic Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Kramer works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Wound Care Center at Centerpoint Medical Center19550 E 39th St S Ste 430, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 371-5127
-
2
Advanced Surgical Associates, LLC2861 NE Independence Ave Ste 205, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 378-5297Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Net
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kramer?
Dr. Kramer repaired my incisional hernia and I couldn't have asked for a better experience! No one wants to have surgery but he talked me through the procedure, he answered all my questions and his residents and he himself spent time making sure I was prepared. Post operative pain was minimal and I feel like I have my life back!
About Dr. Adam Kramer, DO
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1447250907
Education & Certifications
- Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital
- Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital
- University of Osteopathic Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Health Sciences|University of Osteopathic Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Health Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.