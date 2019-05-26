Dr. Adam Labore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Labore, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Labore, MD
Dr. Adam Labore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Labore's Office Locations
Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center - Chesterfield Orthopedic Outpatient Center14532 South Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3500
Washington University5201 Mid America Plz Ste 1500, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 747-2823
- 3 1044 N Mason Rd Bldg 4, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 514-3500
Washington University Orthopaedics Center For Advanced Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been very pleased with my office visit experiences with Dr. Labore. He has treated me with professionalism and care. Makes me feel like I am in safe hands and even makes me smile when I leave.
About Dr. Adam Labore, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1720004955
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
