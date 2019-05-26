Overview of Dr. Adam Labore, MD

Dr. Adam Labore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Labore works at Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center - Chesterfield Orthopedic Outpatient Center in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.