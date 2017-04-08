Dr. Adam Lackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Lackey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Lackey, MD
Dr. Adam Lackey, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Lackey's Office Locations
RWJBarnabas Health Cardiothoracic Surgery377 Jersey Ave Ste 450, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 597-9597Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
JCMC Thoracic519 Broadway Ste 2200, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 597-9607
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Priority Health
- QualCare
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
As in any medical procedure, it's imperative to have faith in one's doctor's capabilities. Once I met with Dr. Lackey, I had full confidence that he'd do all that was possible to insure my husband's full and speedy recovery from his injuries. He is competent and matter-of-fact. He took the time to answer all my questions. My husband is recovering well because of this physician.
About Dr. Adam Lackey, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1922145291
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lackey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lackey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
