Dr. Adam Lackey, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Lackey works at Thoracic Surgical Services Jersey City in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.