Overview of Dr. Adam Lazzarini, MD

Dr. Adam Lazzarini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT CORTLAND and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Lazzarini works at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.