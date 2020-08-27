Dr. Adam Lazzarini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazzarini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Lazzarini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT CORTLAND and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Lazzarini's Office Locations
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-8743Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. Had my hip rebuilt in late 2017, once the initial pain from the surgery itself subsided, I was totally without pain. That made PT a breeze. He has a real gift.
About Dr. Adam Lazzarini, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT CORTLAND
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazzarini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazzarini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazzarini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazzarini has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazzarini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazzarini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazzarini.
