Dr. Adam Lessne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Lessne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Gastro Health - Hollywood4700 Sheridan St Ste F, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-8400
Gastro Health - Cooper City11011 Sheridan St Ste 109, Hollywood, FL 33026 Directions (954) 961-8400
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
I have seen Dr. Lessne a few times and for an ongoing issue. He asked many questions and showed genuine concern for my issue. He offered a few possible solutions and explained why he thought each was appropriate. I felt comfortable and confident with him each time I saw him. And I plan to keep coming back as he truly seems to care about the whole patient. Thanks Dr. Lessne!
About Dr. Adam Lessne, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1740504778
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr & Albert Einstein Coll Med|Montefiore Med Ctr &amp; Albert Einstein Coll Med
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology, Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
