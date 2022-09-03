See All Gastroenterologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Adam Lessne, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Lessne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lessne works at Gastro Health - Hollywood in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lactose Intolerance, Anal or Rectal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Hollywood
    4700 Sheridan St Ste F, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 961-8400
  2. 2
    Gastro Health - Cooper City
    11011 Sheridan St Ste 109, Hollywood, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 961-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    Sep 03, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Lessne a few times and for an ongoing issue. He asked many questions and showed genuine concern for my issue. He offered a few possible solutions and explained why he thought each was appropriate. I felt comfortable and confident with him each time I saw him. And I plan to keep coming back as he truly seems to care about the whole patient. Thanks Dr. Lessne!
    — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Lessne, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740504778
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Ctr &amp; Albert Einstein Coll Med|Montefiore Med Ctr &amp;amp; Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology, Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
