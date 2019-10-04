Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Levine, DO
Overview of Dr. Adam Levine, DO
Dr. Adam Levine, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
The Heart House210 W ATLANTIC AVE, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 Directions
The Heart House999 Route 73 N Ste 205, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Spends time with patients. Good knowledge of intervention cardiologist. Smart and compassionate
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.