Overview

Dr. Adam Levy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at Georgia Gastroenterology Center in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.