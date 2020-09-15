Dr. Adam Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Lewis, MD
Dr. Adam Lewis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health Central, Merit Health Natchez, Merit Health Rankin, Merit Health River Oaks and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Jackson Neurosurgery Clinic1080 River Oaks Dr Ste B103, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 366-1011Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Merit Health Central
- Merit Health Natchez
- Merit Health Rankin
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went in to get help with spinal cord stimulator. He's now fixing what several other doctors have swore they couldn't fix. Better than Dr. Azordigan and way better than Dr. Cullom. They did me way dirty, this man has given me a life back I have been missing for 15 years!
About Dr. Adam Lewis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1982637831
Education & Certifications
- Christ Hospital
- University Cincinnati Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Upper Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.