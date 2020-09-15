Overview of Dr. Adam Lewis, MD

Dr. Adam Lewis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health Central, Merit Health Natchez, Merit Health Rankin, Merit Health River Oaks and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Jackson Neurosurgery Clinic in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Upper Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.