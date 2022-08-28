Dr. Adam Lipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Lipman, MD
Dr. Adam Lipman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
Kessler Sports Medicine Center2900 N Military Trl Ste 230, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (954) 491-7758Monday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Kessler Lipman Orthopedics800 NE 62nd St Ste 304, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Directions (954) 491-7758
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lipman gave me my life back. I arrived at his office for the first time in a wheelchair and unable to walk without assistance. Dr. Lipman was extremely kind, patient and explained the process of my total hip replacement surgery step by step. I was petrified at the thought of going through surgery, but Dr. Lipman put my mind at ease, and I was more than ready when the day of the surgery arrived. Shortly after the surgery I was once again able to walk on my own and can't thank Dr. Lipman enough for his exceptional talent and skill as well as his entire team for their professionalism.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1215170808
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lipman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Tibia and Fibula Fractures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.