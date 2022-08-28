Overview of Dr. Adam Lipman, MD

Dr. Adam Lipman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Lipman works at Kessler Lipman Orthopedics in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.