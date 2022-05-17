Overview of Dr. Adam Lipman, MD

Dr. Adam Lipman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elizabeth City, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Lipman works at ALBEMARLE EYE CENTER in Elizabeth City, NC with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.