Overview

Dr. Adam Locketz, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Apple Valley, MN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Locketz works at TimeWise Medical, Ltd. in Apple Valley, MN with other offices in White Bear Lake, MN and Oakdale, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.