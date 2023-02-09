Dr. Adam Lowenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Lowenstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Adam Lowenstein, MD
Dr. Adam Lowenstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Lowenstein's Office Locations
Montecito Plastic Surgery1722 State St Ste 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 969-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Honest review. I saw Dr. Lowenstein for breast deformity that resulted from complications of a former surgery. He and his staff gave five star gold standard in the medical field. I have never felt so supported and well taken care of in a physicians office than I did at Montecito plastic surgery. Dr. Lowenstein is compassionate, understanding, and He is a top notch surgeon. My results were much better than expected, and I healed with very little pain and no complications whatsoever. I couldn’t recommend a physician more highly than Dr Adam Lowenstein
About Dr. Adam Lowenstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMass Memorial Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin
Dr. Lowenstein speaks Spanish.
