Dr. Adam Lowenstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Santa Barbara, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Lowenstein, MD

Dr. Adam Lowenstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Lowenstein works at Montecito Plastic Surgery in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lowenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montecito Plastic Surgery
    1722 State St Ste 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 969-9004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
CoolSculpting®
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Liposuction
CoolSculpting®
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Adam Lowenstein, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932259306
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Wisconsin
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adam Lowenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lowenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lowenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lowenstein works at Montecito Plastic Surgery in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lowenstein’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

