Dr. Adam Luginbuhl, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Luginbuhl's Office Locations
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, 925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luginbuhl?
Dr. Luginbuhl is a skilled and compassionate surgeon. He calmed my fears and assured me he knew what to do and even explained what would happen during my surgery. . He took the time to thoroughly examine the lump in my neck and he answered all my questions. I entered the surgery with full confidence that he knew what he was doing. I would not hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Adam Luginbuhl, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1811106008
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
