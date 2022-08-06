Overview of Dr. Adam Luginbuhl, MD

Dr. Adam Luginbuhl, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Luginbuhl works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngeal Cancer, Oral Cancer and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.